Fine expected for driver passing school bus in Columbia Valley: RCMP

A driver in the Columbia Valley was caught on camera passing a school bus picking up children.

The incident happened last Monday just before 8 am.

The bus was stopped with its flashing lights activated on Highway 93/95 near Wilmer Pontoon Road when an older pick-up truck drove past.

The driver of the bus snapped pictures using their onboard camera, sending them to the local RCMP.

Police say they will follow up on the incident and will be fining the registered owner of the vehicle.

Columbia Valley RCMP are cracking down on drivers passing buses after more than a dozen reports last year of motorists failing to stop.

Drivers caught passing while a bus has its emergency lights on could receive a $368 fine and three demerit points.

– From the Columbia Valley RCMP