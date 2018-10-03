Travel Advisory in effect for Highway 3 in the Elk Valley

A travel advisory is in effect in the Elk Valley due to the heavy snowfall.

The advisory was issued around 11:30 pm Tuesday night.

DriveBC is advising all drivers to not travel on Highway 3 from Elko to the Alberta border unless it is absolutely necessary.

A storm front dumped several inches of snow on the Elk Valley yesterday, with Environment Canada predicting yesterday up to 30 centimetres would fall in a 24 hour period.

Heavy snow also hit the Columbia Valley, Cranbrook, Kimberley and all surrounding areas.

(Photo of snow covered highway in the Jim Smith Lake area from Seth Reinfelder / Facebook)