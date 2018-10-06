Dynamiters win both games in weekend home stand, Ghostriders split road trip

The Kimberley Dynamiters picked up two wins in a weekend home stand at the Civic Center.

The Nitros won 4-3 in regulation against Kamloops Friday, before picking up a 6-2 win over Castlegar Saturday.

Goals were scored by six different Nitros Saturday against Castlegar, with Chad McIlwain, Keegan McDowell, Erik Delaire, Chase Gedny and Brandt Bertoia netting the puck.

Spencer Kennedy had a four point weekend, with two goals Friday and two assists Saturday.

The Fernie Ghostriders split the weekend with two road games.

Their first stop was in Princeton to face the Posse, where the Ghostriders lost 3-2 in overtime.

They then traveled to Osoyoos Saturday, where Fernie picked up an 8-2 victory.

Dylan Defosse had a hat trick in Saturday’s game, with other goals scored by Keelan Saworski, Johnny Elias Brendan Nemes, Greg Susinski and Kyle Ford

Defosse had five points over the weekend, with four goals and one assist.

Elsewhere, the Columbia Valley Rockies beat Sicamous 6-3 Friday, then shut out Kamloops 6-nothing Saturday.

Creston lost 5-2 to the North Okanagan Knights Friday, before being walloped 10-1 by Kelowna on Saturday.

And Golden lost 3-2 in overtime to Spokane Friday, before leaving Grand Forks with a 6-4 victory Saturday.

(Pictured: Kimberley celebrating after 6-2 victory over the Castlegar Rebels at the Kimberley Civic Center.)