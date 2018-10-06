Kootenay ICE win 5-4 shootout victory over Edmonton

The Kootenay ICE handed the Edmonton Oil Kings their second loss of the WHL season after a shootout victory Friday night.

The ICE started out strong, taking a 3-1 lead over the Oil Kings by the end of the first.

Brendan Semchuk, Martin Bodak and Cameron Hausinger each had a goal for the ICE in the first 20 minutes of play.

Edmonton’s Connor McDonald scored the only goal of the second period.

Kootenay’s Jaeger White would widen the gap again, scoring 1:35 into the third period, making it 4-2 for the ICE.

Edmonton responded with two more goals to even things up, including a goal with five seconds left on the clock after they pulled their goalie for the man advantage.

The two teams went to overtime where neither team picked up the winner, forcing the game into a shootout.

Peyton Krebs picked up the only goal of the shootout, securing the win for Kootenay.

The ICE are back in action Monday night against Medicine Hat.