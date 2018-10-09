Cranbrook Council candidates tackle tough issues at Election Forum

All the candidates for Cranbrook Council gathered to answer resident’s questions at Friday’s Election Forum.

One question for each of the ten candidates was asked by moderator David Walls from the College of the Rockies.

After answering the question, up to five candidates were permitted to present rebuttals.

One of the most discussed topics concerned the city’s housing shortage.

One candidate suggested they would like to collaborate with organizations like the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Habitats for Humanity.

Other candidates suggested other actions including secondary suites, low level housing and purchasing land to build houses on.

Another discussed topic concerned ideas to attract businesses to Cranbrook.

One candidate said they would like to focus on retail and tech industries, while others agreed on tech industries, suggesting STEM industries and utilizing Cranbrook’s airport to become a technology hub.

Other topics of note included revitalizing the downtown area and upgrades to Cranbrook’s roads.

(Photo: Nathaniel Leigh)