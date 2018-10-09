Kootenay ICE acquire Forward Eric Fawkes from Seattle

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club announced on Monday that its acquired the rights to 2001-born forward Eric Fawkes from the Seattle Thunderbirds. In return, the T-Birds receive 2000-born defenceman Loeden Schaufler, a ninth round draft pick in 2019 and future conditional compensation.

Fawkes was selected by the T-Birds in the second round (40th overall) in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Fawkes has recorded three assists in seven games for the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League this season. During the 2017-18 campaign, Fawkes potted 37 goals and added 37 assists for 74 points in 47 regular season games playing in the Manitoba Midget AAA League for the Winnipeg Wild.

“We would like to thank Loeden for his contributions on the ice and in the community, we wish him all the best in Seattle,” said Matt Cockell President and General Manager. “Our organization is excited to add a player of Eric’s size and skill in our 2001 age group, we look forward to building a relationship with Eric and his family.”

– From the Kootenay Ice