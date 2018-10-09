RCMP arrest man from Golden after theft in Fairmont Hot Springs

A man from Golden was arrested near Fairmont Hot Springs over the weekend after a mountain bike was stolen.
Columbia Valley RCMP were called Saturday night after a bike was stolen from the Fairmont RV Resort.
Witnesses say the suspect left the trailer park in a grey pick-up truck, which police were able to locate on Highway 93/95 outside of the community.
A 25 year old man was taken into custody and charged with theft and possession of stolen property.
The bike was returned to its rightful owner.
– From the Columbia Valley RCMP