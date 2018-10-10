Advance voting happening across the East Kootenay

Wednesday is the first chance for many East Kootenay residents to cast their ballots ahead of the Municipal Election.

Advance Voting is happening from 8 am to 8 pm in all communities throughout the region.

In Cranbrook, you can cast your vote at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17th Avenue South.

Residents of Kimberley can also vote early at Centennial Centre.

Fernie residents will be able to cast their ballot at the Senior Citizens Drop in Centre on 3rd Avenue

Sparwood residents can also visit their Seniors Centre on 4th Avenue to vote.

Elkford residents can cast ballots early at the District Council Chambers.

Canal Flats will host their advance polling station at the Columbia Discovery Centre on Grainger Road.

Invermere residents can head to the District Office and vote early there.

For the RDEK, Advance voting will be available at Wasa Community Hall, Fairmont Lions Den and the Best Western in Radium Hot Springs.

Advance polling for School District 5 in Trustee Electoral Area 4 is available at the Jaffray Community Hall on Jaffray Village Loop Road.

Each community will provide a second opportunity for advance polls next week.