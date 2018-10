The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Cranbrook last month will be back in court for a bail hearing.

Discussions around bail are expected Wednesday for 26-year-old Brandi May Morrison.

She was charged with second degree murder after a 29 year old man was stabbed at a Cranbrook residence.

The man was found by police in the early morning hours September 1st and later died in East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Morrison has been in custody since the incident.