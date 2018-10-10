Rescheduled Canal Flats election forum happening Wednesday

Two previously cancelled All Candidate forums have received new dates.

The Forums in Invermere and Canal flats were both cancelled because of snow, but now the Canal Flats forum is scheduled for Wednesday night.

The Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event and have invited all mayoral and council candidates to take part.

Canal Flats had a change to its mayoral race when Gord Donaldson dropped out of the election for health reasons.

Eight people are still seeking a seat on the village’s council.

The Forum starts 7 pm at Canal Flats Civic Centre