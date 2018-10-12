Teck loans local dinosaur tracks to display at Cranbrook History Centre

The Cranbrook History Centre is pleased to announce its new display: theropod (three-toed) dinosaur tracks found right here in the Kootenays.

The tracks were recently discovered by Teck’s geologists at Teck’s Greenhills Mine and Fording River Operations and loaned to the Cranbrook History Centre through a partnership with the East Kootenay Chamber of Mines.

“Basically, these are samples from what could be explained as Jurassic Park-type raptors,” said Jason Jacob, President of East Kootenay Chamber of Mines. “This area was basically a swampy inland sea with lots of marsh. The meat-eating raptors would tromp around the shoreline and leave tracks. They stood about the size of a full-grown man and ran incredibly fast.”

There are seven dinosaur track samples displayed at the Cranbrook History Centre and two more are with the East Kootenay Chamber of Mines to support their school education programming.

“We want to extend a big ‘Thank You’ to Teck and acknowledge Teck Resources Limited for their consideration in salvaging and loaning these items to the Cranbrook History Centre so the public can enjoy, learn and explore this unique part of our local history,” said Guy Santucci, Cranbrook History Centre Board Chair. “These particular tracks are from The Mist Mountain Formation which would make them about 140 million years old. We’re thrilled to have them.”

The Mist Mountain Formation is a latest Jurassic to earliest Cretaceous geologic formation in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin of southeastern British Columbia and southwestern Alberta.

Tammy Morgan, Cranbrook History Centre Executive Director, notes that with the recent opening of the Paleontology Gallery in June the dinosaur tracks are an incredible addition to an already impressive local collection.

“It is because of our continued partnerships with other business, organizations, and community partners, such as Teck and East Kootenay Chamber of Mines, that we can continue to grow and develop while engaging with our history, past and present. We here at the museum are incredibly excited to have this newest addition to the Centre.”

“This dino track display is the result of a number of individuals who went above and beyond to ensure the public had access to this unique local piece of history,” said Santucci. “We’d like to specifically recognize Alison Seward, Senior Geologist Supervisor at Teck Greenhills, as well as those employees responsible for the fossil find: Engineer Joseph McCue, Geologists Jon Lodge and Clinton Brickner, and Drill Operator Andrew Endicott.”

– Submitted by Cranbrook History Centre