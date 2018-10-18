Columbia Valley communities to be included in future Columbia River Treaty negotiation sessions

The Columbia Valley will be included in the Columbia River Treaty negotiation process from now on.

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok lobbied to the provincial minister responsible for the treaty file to ensure the river’s headwater communities are included in rounds of consultation.

“Obviously Canal Flats to Radium, those are the headwater communities of the Columbia River, and unfortunately during the summer consultations these communities weren’t involved and engaged,” says Clovechok. “It’s certainly nothing that I think was overlooked by the ministry, it’s just that they only had a certain amount of time to do what they needed to do.”

He says it’s important that the renewed treaty continues to generate revenue to help the communities it impacts.

“We’ve got to make sure this treaty is still generating those revenues so the Columbia Basin Trust can continue to do the amazing work that they’re doing. It’s big, and from all reports that I’ve heard, the negotiations are going well.”

He adds having salmon return to the area and transportation are also key issues.

Negotiation talks were recently held in Portland, Oregon.

The treaty was signed in 1964 to ensure electricity generation and flood control for all communities along the river on both sides of the border.

It expires in 2024.

– Doug Clovechok – Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA