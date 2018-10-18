Fernie Nordic Society raising funds for new equipment

The Fernie Nordic Society has an exciting Fundraiser going on right now and we were hoping you might help us get the word out.

We are embarking on a large fundraising campaign to support our grooming initiatives at the Elk Valley Nordic Centre! To have a more sustainable and long lasting impact on Fernie and our membership. We have always been committed to ensuring our fees stay as low as possible making Nordic skiing accessible to everyone while providing the best quality nordic skiing possible. To that end we are starting this fundraising campaign to purchase our first ever snowcat https://chuffed.org/project/welcome-home

Since 2015 the Fernie Nordic Society have been renting a snowcat to augment grooming done by our snowmobile groomer. Last year we were the only facility renting the snowcat and the opportunity to use it more often meant some truly fabulous grooming for the 2017-2018 season. We had arranged to rent the snowcat for one more year, but in September we learned it had sold. While it added some unexpected pressure to find an alternative, we are happy to announce that the Fernie Nordic Society are about to be proud new owners of our very own snowcat!

Through much research and trips to other locales, our volunteer grooming crew found us a spectacular deal on a second-hand snowcat groomer! Our goal is to raise a total of $40,000 to get the cat home and ready for the season with a final target of $85,000 for infrastructure to store the cat and associated equipment and maintenance. All help with this endeavour is welcome and appreciated!

Target 1: $40,000 – Bring the cat to home to the Elk Valley Nordic Centre!

Target 2: $35,000 – Build the cat a new home!

Target 3: $10,000 – Keep ‘er running!

– Submitted by Fernie Nordic Society