ICE prepare for weekend road trip in Alberta

The Kootenay ICE are getting ready for a weekend road swing in Alberta.

Saturday they face the Rebels in Red Deer where they’ll hope to bump their current 4-game losing streak.

Forward Jakin Smallwood says they need to simplify their game to avoid mistakes.

“Over the past couple games we’ve had lots of turnovers, making play complicated. Heading into the next game we have to just keep it simple.”

The ICE face the Oil Kings in Edmonton Sunday.

The team has also announced pricing packages for prorated seasons seats.

Click here for more information.

Deadline to purchase seasons seats is November 1.

– Jakin Smallwood – Forward, Kootenay ICE