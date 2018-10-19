Middletown Crossing in Sparwood is open for traffic

Sparwood’s new Middletown Crossing is officially open.

A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to mark the occasion.

The $7.7 million project features full traffic control signals at the Highway 3/43 and Highway 43/Aspen Drive intersections.

The District of Sparwood says it was funded by the municipal, provincial and federal governments through the New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund

Representatives of Teck, Elk Valley RCMP, Sparwood Fire Services, district council and staff and residents were on hand for the ribbon cutting and speeches.

After hearing from mayor Cal McDougall and former East Kootenay MLA BIll Bennett, the audience watched McDougall and district council cut the ribbon.

Sparwood’s Director of Engineering Dan Dwyer says the crossing will serve the community well.

“We’ve got trails connected to it as a result of this project now too, and it forms part of the Elk Valley Trans Canada Trail,” Dwyer says. “So it’s going to get a lot of use, connects to the golf course, campground.”

The connection is a tunnel which runs under Highway 3.

Construction began in 2014.

– Dan Dwyer – Director of Engineering, District of Sparwood