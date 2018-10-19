East Kootenay residents head to the polls Saturday for Municipal Election

East Kootenay residents will be heading to the polls in force tomorrow.

Voters have from 8 am to 8 pm to cast their ballots in their community October 20th.

A full list of available candidates in all communities can be found here.

Cranbrook residents can cast their vote at the Laurie Middle School gym.

In Kimberley, you can vote at Centennial Centre.

You can cast your vote in Fernie at the Fernie Senior Citizens Drop-in Centre on 3rd Avenue.

Canal Flats residents can go to the Columbia Discovery Centre to make their selections known.

Sparwood residents will head to the Henry Volkmann Memorial Complex Leisure Centre to cast their vote.

In Elkford, you will need to go to the Elkford Community Conference Centre to vote.

There’s four locations to cast your vote for school trustees in Electoral Area 4 of School District 5.

That’s the Baynes Lake Community Hall, Elko Community Hall, Grasmere Pioneer Hall and the Sand Creek Senior Citizens Centre in Jaffray.

Ballot boxes will be set up at the Columbia Valley Centre in Invermere.

RDEK residents can cast their vote at a variety of places.

For Area E, you can vote at the Old Meadowbrook School and the Wasa Community Hall.

Area F residents will vote at the Columbia Valley Chamber in Invermere and the Fairmont Lions Den.

And Area G has four locations to vote, the Best Western in Radium and the Community Halls in Brisco, Edgewater and Wilmer.

Election coverage on B104 begins when the polls close at 8pm tomorrow night.

We will have newscasts every half hour until the final election results in the East Kootenay are in.

Coverage on 102.9 The Drive starts immediately following the Kootenay ICE game.

