The Fernie Ghostriders have a busy weekend ahead, culminating with a battle against a long-time rival.

The Ghostriders welcome the Chase Heat tonight, before heading to Kimberley to battle the Dynamiters tomorrow.

The Nitros have to get through the Creston Valley Thunder Cats tonight before facing off with the Ghostriders.

This is the first game of the regular season that the cross-town rivals face off.

Elsewhere, the Columbia Valley Rockies are in Princeton Friday and Osoyoos Saturday.