Province provides statement regarding Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, issued the following statement after this week’s treaty negotiation meetings in Portland, Ore.:

“In August, negotiators representing Canada and B.C. met with their American counterparts in Nelson, bringing the discussion about the future of the Columbia River Treaty to the B.C. Columbia Basin.

“This week, negotiators reconvened 600 kilometres southwest of Nelson, in Portland, Ore., to continue that conversation. Topics discussed at this week’s meetings included flood risk management in the Columbia Basin and Libby Dam operations.

“The renewed discussions about how we can work together to modernize the treaty are still at an early stage. This is a time to build relationships and find common ground.

“I know that negotiators from both sides of the border are working very hard as they look at options for the future of the treaty.”

The next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiation meetings will take place on Dec. 12 and 13, 2018, in Vancouver, B.C.

– Submitted by Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources