Sparwood Chamber of Commerce recognizes community through Business Awards

The Sparwood Chamber of Commerce recognized the District’s best and brightest Thursday night through the 2018 Business Awards.
Awards were handed out in eight different categories last night to top businesses and not for profit groups.
Both Mayor Cal McDougall and the Sparwood Fire Department received special recognition.
The outgoing mayor was named Sparwood’s Citizen of the Year while the local firefighter’s received the Community Spirit Award.
A full list of awards can be found below.
Industry Business Award
Komatsu Mining Corp.
Not for Profit Award
Elk Valley Thrift Shop Society
Outstanding Customer Service Award
Putters Grill Concessions
Retail Business Award
Sparwood Remedy’s Rx
New Business Award
Thisthatandmore Lotto
Citizen of the Year
Cal McDougall
Community Spirit Award
Sparwood Fire Department
2018 Business Scarecrow Competition
Sparwood Chiropractic and Wellness
– From the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce