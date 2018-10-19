Sparwood Chamber of Commerce recognizes community through Business Awards

The Sparwood Chamber of Commerce recognized the District’s best and brightest Thursday night through the 2018 Business Awards.

Awards were handed out in eight different categories last night to top businesses and not for profit groups.

Both Mayor Cal McDougall and the Sparwood Fire Department received special recognition.

The outgoing mayor was named Sparwood’s Citizen of the Year while the local firefighter’s received the Community Spirit Award.

A full list of awards can be found below.

Industry Business Award

Komatsu Mining Corp.

Not for Profit Award

Elk Valley Thrift Shop Society

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Putters Grill Concessions

Retail Business Award

Sparwood Remedy’s Rx

New Business Award

Thisthatandmore Lotto

Citizen of the Year

Cal McDougall

Community Spirit Award

Sparwood Fire Department

2018 Business Scarecrow Competition

Sparwood Chiropractic and Wellness

– From the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce