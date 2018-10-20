East Kootenay Municipal Election Results

East Kootenay residents have been heading to the polls throughout the region for the Municipal Election.
The polls have closed and we will have newscasts every half hour on B104 until the final election results in the East Kootenay are in.
Coverage on 102.9 The Drive starts immediately following the Kootenay ICE game.
You can find all the latest results as they become available below…
Preliminary Election Results from the Canal Flats Municipal Election Updated 9:52 PM
MAYOR
Karl Sterzer – 270 – ELECTED
Brian Woodward – 112
COUNCILLOR
Benoit Charbonneau – 134
Marie Delorme – 220 – ELECTED
Bill Lake – 195 – ELECTED
Paul Marcil – 163
Douglas McCutcheon – 236 – ELECTED
Todd Rotvold – 163
Kimberly Swerdferger – 209 – ELECTED
Roy Webb – 87
Candidates for Fernie
MAYOR
– Mary Giuliano (Incumbent)
– Ange Gualizza
– Sharon Switzer
COUNCILLOR
– Greg Barnes
– Kyle Hamilton
– Phil Iddon (Incumbent)
– Steve Kallies
– Tracey Kelly
– Kevin McIsaac
– Dan McSkimming (Incumbent)
– Scott Newland
– Troy Nixon
– Yvonne Prest
– Morgan Pulsifer
– Joe Warshawsky (Incumbent)
Preliminary Results from Kimberley’s Municipal Election – Updated 9:30 pm
MAYOR
Don McCormick – 1674
Albert, Hoglund – 1152
COUNCIL
Darryl Oakley – 1783
Nigel Kitto – 1713
Sandra Roberts – 1649
Jason McBain – 1645
Kent Goodwin – 1609
Kyle Dalum – 938
Craig Janzen – 803
Steven Royer – 690
Josh Lockhart – 670
Wendy Qureshi – 608
Michelle Nex – 601
Dave Corbould – 587
Kevin Dunnebacke – 546
Mac Campbell – 532
Jay Simon-Cumming – 458
Referendum Question for Kimberley
Are you in favour of the City of Kimberley selling the assets of SunMine to Teck Metals Limited for fair market value?
YES –
NO –
Preliminary Results from Sparwood’s Municipal Election – Updated 8:37 PM
MAYOR
– David Wilks – 632 – 55% – Elected
– Joanne Wilton – 466 – 40.5%
– Joyce Kutzner – 46 – 3.6%
COUNCILLOR
John Baher – 779 – 67.7% – Elected
Brad Bowen – 724 – 63% – Elected
Joe J Jarina – 629 – 54.7% – Elected
Jason Christensen – 625 – 54.3% – Elected
Amy Cardozo – 600 – 52.2% – Elected
Sonny G Saad (Ronald Saad) -560 – 48.7% – Elected
Hungry Baytaluke (Harold Baytaluke) – 558 – 48.5%
Josh R Frere (Joshua Frere) – 482 – 41.9
Art J Mortimer (Arthur Mortimer) – 425 – 37%
Wendy Angus – 224 – 19.5%
Simon Louis Senycz – 182 – 15.8%
Final Unofficial vote count from Cranbrook’s Municipal Election – Updated 8:58 PM
MAYOR
– Lee Pratt – ACCLAIMED
COUNCILLOR
– Norma Blissett (Incumbent) – 2280
– Danielle Eaton Cardozo (Incumbent) – 2219
– Jordan Fiorentino – 1480
– Wesly Graham (Incumbent) – 1772
– Melodie Hull – 1374
– Mike Peabody (Incumbent) – 2601
– Ron Popoff (Incumbent) – 2260
– Wayne Price – 2589
– Curt Rasmussen – 838
– Randy Tapp – 1411
Candidates for Elkford
MAYOR
– Dean McKerracher – ACCLAIMED
COUNCILLOR
– Denise Bertrand (Incumbent)
– Colin Cross
– Steve Fairbairn (Incumbent)
– Len Gostick
– Darren Halladay
– Tracy James
– Andrew Klapp
– Duncan McDonald
– Mandy McGregor (Incumbent)
– Craig Robinson (Incumbent)
– Deven Stadnyk
Candidates for Invermere
MAYOR
– Allen Miller
– Mark Topliff
COUNCILLOR
– Greg Anderson (Incumbent)
– Kayja Becker
– Ute Juras
– Shawn Ridsdale
– Gerry Taft
– Richard Unger
Referendum Questions for Invermere
Do you support a bylaw that bans plastic check out bags at all retail stores within Invermere?
YES
NO
Would you support the District purchasing the “Lake Windermere Resort Lands”, located in Athalmer for an amount not to exceed $5,000,000?
YES
NO
Candidates for Radium Hot Springs
MAYOR
– Clara Reinhardt – ACCLAIMED
COUNCILLOR
– Mike Gray – ACCLAIMED
– Todd Logan – ACCLAIMED
– Tyler McCauley – ACCLAIMED
– Dale Shudra – ACCLAIMED
Candidates for Regional District of East Kootenay
ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTOR
– Mike Sosnowski – Area A – ACCLAIMED
– Stan Doehle – Area B – ACCLAIMED
– Rob Gay – Area C – ACCLAIMED
– Nowell Berg – Area E
– Jack Walkley – Area E
– Jane Walter – Area E (Incumbent)
– Dawn Attorp – Area F – 171
– Susan Clovechok – Area F – 405 – ELECTED
– Tom Symington – Area F – 175
– Stephanie Stevens – Area G – 141
– Gerry Wilkie – Area G (Incumbent) – 218 – ELECTED
Candidates for Rocky Mountain School District – School District 6
TRUSTEE
– Jane Fearing (Electoral Area 1)
– Scott M King (Electoral Area 1)
– Rhonda Smith (Electoral Area 1)
– Betty Lou Barrett (Electoral Area 2)
– Mac Campbell (Electoral Area 2)
– Ron McRae (Electoral Area 2)
– Sandra Smaill (Electoral Area 2)
– Jarett Thompson (Electoral Area 2)
– Danny Neider (Electoral Area 3)
– Ryan Stimming (Electoral Area 3)
– Amber Byklum (Electoral Area 4) – ACCLAIMED
– Jane Thurgood Sagal (Electoral Area 5) – ACCLAIMED
Candidates for Southeast Kootenay School District – School District 5
TRUSTEE
– Frank Lento (Electoral Area 1) – ACCLAIMED
– Bev Bellina (Electoral Area 2) – ACCLAIMED
– Kathryn Kitt (Electoral Area 3) – ACCLAIMED
– Krista Damstrom (Electoral Area 4 – Area B) – 248 – ELECTED
– Randy Reay (Electoral Area 4 – Area B) – 84
– Trina Ayling (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED
– Chris Johns (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED
– Doug McPhee (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED
– Wendy Turner (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED
– Patricia Whalen (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED