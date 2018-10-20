East Kootenay Municipal Election Results

East Kootenay residents have been heading to the polls throughout the region for the Municipal Election.

Preliminary Election Results from the Canal Flats Municipal Election Updated 9:52 PM

MAYOR

Karl Sterzer – 270 – ELECTED

Brian Woodward – 112

COUNCILLOR

Benoit Charbonneau – 134

Marie Delorme – 220 – ELECTED

Bill Lake – 195 – ELECTED

Paul Marcil – 163

Douglas McCutcheon – 236 – ELECTED

Todd Rotvold – 163

Kimberly Swerdferger – 209 – ELECTED

Roy Webb – 87

Candidates for Fernie

MAYOR

– Mary Giuliano (Incumbent)

– Ange Gualizza

– Sharon Switzer

COUNCILLOR

– Greg Barnes

– Kyle Hamilton

– Phil Iddon (Incumbent)

– Steve Kallies

– Tracey Kelly

– Kevin McIsaac

– Dan McSkimming (Incumbent)

– Scott Newland

– Troy Nixon

– Yvonne Prest

– Morgan Pulsifer

– Joe Warshawsky (Incumbent)

Preliminary Results from Kimberley’s Municipal Election – Updated 9:30 pm

MAYOR

Don McCormick – 1674

Albert, Hoglund – 1152

COUNCIL

Darryl Oakley – 1783

Nigel Kitto – 1713

Sandra Roberts – 1649

Jason McBain – 1645

Kent Goodwin – 1609

Kyle Dalum – 938

Craig Janzen – 803

Steven Royer – 690

Josh Lockhart – 670

Wendy Qureshi – 608

Michelle Nex – 601

Dave Corbould – 587

Kevin Dunnebacke – 546

Mac Campbell – 532

Jay Simon-Cumming – 458

Referendum Question for Kimberley

Are you in favour of the City of Kimberley selling the assets of SunMine to Teck Metals Limited for fair market value?

YES –

NO –

Preliminary Results from Sparwood’s Municipal Election – Updated 8:37 PM

MAYOR

– David Wilks – 632 – 55% – Elected

– Joanne Wilton – 466 – 40.5%

– Joyce Kutzner – 46 – 3.6%

COUNCILLOR

John Baher – 779 – 67.7% – Elected

Brad Bowen – 724 – 63% – Elected

Joe J Jarina – 629 – 54.7% – Elected

Jason Christensen – 625 – 54.3% – Elected

Amy Cardozo – 600 – 52.2% – Elected

Sonny G Saad (Ronald Saad) -560 – 48.7% – Elected

Hungry Baytaluke (Harold Baytaluke) – 558 – 48.5%

Josh R Frere (Joshua Frere) – 482 – 41.9

Art J Mortimer (Arthur Mortimer) – 425 – 37%

Wendy Angus – 224 – 19.5%

Simon Louis Senycz – 182 – 15.8%

Final Unofficial vote count from Cranbrook’s Municipal Election – Updated 8:58 PM

MAYOR

– Lee Pratt – ACCLAIMED

COUNCILLOR

– Norma Blissett (Incumbent) – 2280

– Danielle Eaton Cardozo (Incumbent) – 2219

– Jordan Fiorentino – 1480

– Wesly Graham (Incumbent) – 1772

– Melodie Hull – 1374

– Mike Peabody (Incumbent) – 2601

– Ron Popoff (Incumbent) – 2260

– Wayne Price – 2589

– Curt Rasmussen – 838

– Randy Tapp – 1411

Candidates for Elkford

MAYOR

– Dean McKerracher – ACCLAIMED

COUNCILLOR

– Denise Bertrand (Incumbent)

– Colin Cross

– Steve Fairbairn (Incumbent)

– Len Gostick

– Darren Halladay

– Tracy James

– Andrew Klapp

– Duncan McDonald

– Mandy McGregor (Incumbent)

– Craig Robinson (Incumbent)

– Deven Stadnyk

Candidates for Invermere

MAYOR

– Allen Miller

– Mark Topliff

COUNCILLOR

– Greg Anderson (Incumbent)

– Kayja Becker

– Ute Juras

– Shawn Ridsdale

– Gerry Taft

– Richard Unger

Referendum Questions for Invermere

Do you support a bylaw that bans plastic check out bags at all retail stores within Invermere?

YES

NO

Would you support the District purchasing the “Lake Windermere Resort Lands”, located in Athalmer for an amount not to exceed $5,000,000?

YES

NO

Candidates for Radium Hot Springs

MAYOR

– Clara Reinhardt – ACCLAIMED

COUNCILLOR

– Mike Gray – ACCLAIMED

– Todd Logan – ACCLAIMED

– Tyler McCauley – ACCLAIMED

– Dale Shudra – ACCLAIMED

Candidates for Regional District of East Kootenay

ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTOR

– Mike Sosnowski – Area A – ACCLAIMED

– Stan Doehle – Area B – ACCLAIMED

– Rob Gay – Area C – ACCLAIMED

– Nowell Berg – Area E

– Jack Walkley – Area E

– Jane Walter – Area E (Incumbent)

– Dawn Attorp – Area F – 171

– Susan Clovechok – Area F – 405 – ELECTED

– Tom Symington – Area F – 175

– Stephanie Stevens – Area G – 141

– Gerry Wilkie – Area G (Incumbent) – 218 – ELECTED

Candidates for Rocky Mountain School District – School District 6

TRUSTEE

– Jane Fearing (Electoral Area 1)

– Scott M King (Electoral Area 1)

– Rhonda Smith (Electoral Area 1)

– Betty Lou Barrett (Electoral Area 2)

– Mac Campbell (Electoral Area 2)

– Ron McRae (Electoral Area 2)

– Sandra Smaill (Electoral Area 2)

– Jarett Thompson (Electoral Area 2)

– Danny Neider (Electoral Area 3)

– Ryan Stimming (Electoral Area 3)

– Amber Byklum (Electoral Area 4) – ACCLAIMED

– Jane Thurgood Sagal (Electoral Area 5) – ACCLAIMED

Candidates for Southeast Kootenay School District – School District 5

TRUSTEE

– Frank Lento (Electoral Area 1) – ACCLAIMED

– Bev Bellina (Electoral Area 2) – ACCLAIMED

– Kathryn Kitt (Electoral Area 3) – ACCLAIMED

– Krista Damstrom (Electoral Area 4 – Area B) – 248 – ELECTED

– Randy Reay (Electoral Area 4 – Area B) – 84

– Trina Ayling (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED

– Chris Johns (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED

– Doug McPhee (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED

– Wendy Turner (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED

– Patricia Whalen (Electoral Area 5) ACCLAIMED