Former Cranbrook fire chief voted to city council

Cranbrook City Council will have a lot of returning members for the next four year term.

Mayor Lee Pratt was acclaimed ahead of Saturday’s election.

Five incumbent city councillors are returning.

Mike Peabody led the way with 2,601 votes, Norma Blissett with 2,280, Ron Popoff with 2,260, Danielle Eaton with 2,219 and Wesly Graham with 1,772.

Former Cranbrook fire chief Wayne Price has been elected to the council table with the second highest number of votes in the preliminary count with 2,589.

He’s excited for the new opportunity after recently retiring as Chief of the Cranbrook Fire Department.

“I’m probably the happiest guy in Cranbrook tonight, I was really uncertain about my future, this really helps me map my future and it’s exactly what I wanted for my future so I couldn’t be happier.

Council candidates Jordan Fiorentino, Melodie Hull, Curt Rassmussen and Randy Tapp ran unsuccessfully.

Fiorentino had 1,480 votes, Tapp had 1,411, Hull had 1,374 and Rassmussen had 838.

