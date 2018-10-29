Rob Morrison to represent Kootenay-Columbia Conservatives in 2019 Federal Election

The Kootenay-Columbia Conservative Association has selected their representative for next year’s Federal Election.

Rob Morrison will represent the Conservative Party locally, when voters across the country head to the polls October 21st, 2019.

Morrison was selected in a vote by members of the riding’s Conservative Association over the past week.

He thanked his supporters on Facebook and recognized Former RDEK Area F Director Wendy Booth and current Radium Councillor Dale Shudra for their campaigns.

Both Booth and Shudra were also seeking the nomination in the riding.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski announced over the summer we would continue to represent the Federal NDP in next year’s election.

(Pictured: Rob Morrison celebrating his selection as the Conservative Party candidate for Kootenay-Columbia with members of his campaign team. Picture courtesy of Rob Morrison for MP / Facebook)