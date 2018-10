The Kootenay ICE have picked up their first road win of the season.

This after outlasting the Swift Current Broncos in a 2-1 shootout victory Tuesday night.

Kootenay forward Bret Davis forced extra frames with a tying goal late in the third period.

Davis and Peyton Krebs tallied in the shootout to secure the win.

The ICE are back in action Thursday when they face the Blades in Saskatoon.