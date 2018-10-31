ICBC urges Halloween trick or treaters to stay safe near roads

Halloween is here and parents and children are being reminded to stay safe.

ICBC says drivers should be going extra slow on all streets.

Road Safety and Community Coordinator Ingrid Brakop says its essential for drivers to pay attention to the extra traffic around area roads.

“Keep your eyes open for pedestrians all around your vehicle, so just be really patient and plan a little extra time to get home if you need to,” Brakop says. “Be mindful of the fact that it is getting a little bit darker, so kids, pedestrians, dogs, cyclists may be more difficult to see, especially if they are not wearing reflective gear.”

Brakop says 120 crashes and 30 injuries were reported on Halloween last year in the Southern Interior alone.

She urges families walking along roadways to follow all rules and cross streets and marked intersections.

– Ingrid Brakop, Road Safety and Community Coordinator – ICBC