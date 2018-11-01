 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Discussions around child trafficking retrial move from Cranbrook to Kamloops Court

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
November 01, 2018 05:38 am
Discussions around child trafficking retrial move from Cranbrook to Kamloops Court

A man accused of taking an underage girl across the border in 2004 for sexual purposes will appear in Kamloops Supreme Court November 1st.

James Oler, a former leader of the polygamous community of Bountiful, will appear in a teleconference to set a schedule for a three-week trial to take place in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

Oler had been acquitted in February of 2017 of taking a 15-year-old girl across the border for a sexual purpose.

A second trial was ordered on the matter over the summer.

That verdict was appealed by the Crown, who said the trial judged erred in his conclusions.

He briefly appeared in court in Cranbrook last month.

(Pictured: James Oler outside the Cranbrook Law Courts.)

Comments are closed.

Latest

More