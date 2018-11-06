Kootenay ICE visiting Cranbrook elementary schools

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is excited to announce the launch of its Reading with the ICE initiative, presented by Western Financial Group, for the second consecutive season.

Throughout the 2018-19 hockey season, ICE players will visit elementary schools in the Cranbrook area. During each school visit, two ICE players will read a book with an anti-bullying theme to the students, discuss the message and lead an interactive and meaningful activity.

This year’s selected book is Super Manny Stands Up by Kelly Dipucchio. It is a story about a courageous character who faces imaginary foes fearlessly in his colored capes. He succeeds in channeling his inner superhero strength when he encounters a real life bully at school and remembers that he is wearing an invisible cape – one that is always with him, helping him to be brave.

“We are delighted to be able to continue Reading with the ICE this year,” said Raylin Kirsch, Vice President. “This program provides youth with the opportunity to get to know ICE players on a personal level and to discuss the importance of inclusion in our community.”

Reading with the ICE visits will be shared through the ICE social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram).

—

Submitted by the Kootenay Ice