Convicted Sparwood child abductor now resides in Vancouver, Police issue warning

A man convicted of kidnapping a three-year-old boy from a Sparwood home back in 2011 has been released from custody and is now living in Vancouver.

Vancouver Police have issued a warning that Randall Hopley, the man at the center of the high profile Kienan Hebert abduction case in September 2011, is residing in Vancouver.

Hopley abducted a three year old boy seven years ago, then returned him days later after the child’s parents made a public plea.

He was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty.

Police believe that circumstances exist to warn the public that the 53 year old now resides in Vancouver and poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of young boys.

The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Hopley as a high risk for violent and sexual re-offending. Although Hopley has fully completed his sentence and has been released, he is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order to help manage his risk factors.

Hopley is white, 5’9”, 150 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He often has a beard.

Hopley must abide by several conditions:

– Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres, unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

– Not to be the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

– Abide by daily curfew from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vancouver Police has warned anyone who sees Randall Hopley in violation of any of these conditions to call 911 immediately.

– From the Vancouver Police Department