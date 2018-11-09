Kootenay ICE lose to Oil Kings 5 – 2

The Kootenay ICE lost to the Edmonton Oil Kings 5- 2 during Friday’s game.

At the end of the first period the Kings were leading 2 -0.

In the second period however, the ICE started to turn things around and scored two goals, only for the Kings to scored a third goal with 59 seconds left in the second frame.

In the third period, the Ice would attempt to score a third goal, but ultimately the Kings scored two more.

This was the first game for new player #38 Benjamin Zloty on defense.

The Ice’s next game is Saturday at Western Financial Place against the Saskatoon Blades.