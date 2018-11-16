Cranbrook receives provincial funding in lieu of property taxes

British Columbians in 53 communities will benefit from almost $16 million paid by the Province to local governments in lieu of property taxes.
“Local governments throughout B.C. play a critical role in ensuring communities throughout the province are healthy, safe and prosperous,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Grants-in-lieu help municipalities and regional districts provide important local services that British Columbians depend on.”
The Province pays local governments grants-in-lieu of property taxes each November. The funds reimburse municipalities and regional districts for services they provide for provincial properties, such as parks, sewers, roads and fire protection. The amount of the grants-in-lieu of taxes is determined under the Municipal Aid Act. Local governments can use the funding to pay for sewers, roads and fire protection.
“We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with local governments to ensure that British Columbians have access to the services they need,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These grants provide funds to ensure that our communities are strong and vibrant places where everyone can thrive.”
By law, schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes and are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculation. Also excluded from compensation under the Municipal Aid Act are provincial assets, including highways, forests and parks or land under the control, management or administration of a Crown corporation.
“The ongoing annual funding is provided by the Province as reimbursement for services we provide to provincial properties,” said Andy Adams, mayor of Campbell River. “In Campbell River, this means continued support for emergency services and infrastructure renewal as part of our 10-year financial plan.”
Quick Facts:
* In 1963, the Government of B.C. recognized its responsibility to compensate municipalities for local services that benefited provincially owned properties.
* The Province pays municipalities and regional districts the same amount through grants-in-lieu that would be paid through property taxes.
* Each municipality distributes a portion of the funds to its regional district, and those governments use the money to help pay for local services.
* The Province is exempted from paying tax to municipal governments by legislation contained in the Community Charter and the Municipal Aid Act.
* Payments are based on the municipality’s tax rate and the assessed property values from BC Assessment.
Grants-in-lieu of municipal property tax amounts for 2018
South Coast region:
City of Vancouver – $2,207,419
City of Victoria – $3,542,465
City of Nanaimo – $575,805
City of Courtenay – $37,779
City of New Westminster – $192,742
City of North Vancouver – $79,687
City of Port Alberni – $49,111
City of Port Coquitlam – $817,613
City of Burnaby – $486,138
City of Chilliwack – $33,878
City of Coquitlam – $447,159
Corporation of Delta – $39,250
District of Saanich – $386,107
City of Maple Ridge – $1,121,782
City of Abbotsford – $162,210
City of Richmond – $5,861
City of Surrey – $763,579
City of Powell River – $46,299
City of Campbell River – $107,742
District of Hope – $16,981
Village of Zeballos – $4,951
Southern Interior region:
City of Kelowna – $358,509
City of Castlegar – $24,593
City of Cranbrook – $27,995
City of Kamloops – $1,285,268
City of Nelson – $180,661
City of Penticton – $94,100
City of Revelstoke – $21,659
City of Rossland – $22,211
City of Vernon – $111,216
City of Salmon Arm – $16,869
District Of Wells – $884
City of Merritt – $31,842
City of Quesnel – $64,060
City of Williams Lake – $74,603
Town of Oliver – $6,624
District of 100 Mile House – $23,268
Village of Lumby – $3,905
Village of Nakusp – $6,505
Northern region:
City of Prince George – $1,836,673
City of Prince Rupert – $49,964
City of Dawson Creek – $115,723
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – $17,873
City of Terrace – $135,262
District of Stewart – $2,210
District of Houston – $330
City of Fort St. John – $143,106
Town of Smithers – $129,789
Village of Burns Lake – $8,795
District of Fort St. James – $36,504
Village of Hazelton – $24,376
Village of Queen Charlotte – $3,012
Village of Masset – $12,535
– Submitted by Ministry of Citizens’ Services