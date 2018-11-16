Cranbrook receives provincial funding in lieu of property taxes

British Columbians in 53 communities will benefit from almost $16 million paid by the Province to local governments in lieu of property taxes.

“Local governments throughout B.C. play a critical role in ensuring communities throughout the province are healthy, safe and prosperous,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Grants-in-lieu help municipalities and regional districts provide important local services that British Columbians depend on.”

The Province pays local governments grants-in-lieu of property taxes each November. The funds reimburse municipalities and regional districts for services they provide for provincial properties, such as parks, sewers, roads and fire protection. The amount of the grants-in-lieu of taxes is determined under the Municipal Aid Act. Local governments can use the funding to pay for sewers, roads and fire protection.

“We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with local governments to ensure that British Columbians have access to the services they need,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These grants provide funds to ensure that our communities are strong and vibrant places where everyone can thrive.”

By law, schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes and are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculation. Also excluded from compensation under the Municipal Aid Act are provincial assets, including highways, forests and parks or land under the control, management or administration of a Crown corporation.

“The ongoing annual funding is provided by the Province as reimbursement for services we provide to provincial properties,” said Andy Adams, mayor of Campbell River. “In Campbell River, this means continued support for emergency services and infrastructure renewal as part of our 10-year financial plan.”

Quick Facts:

* In 1963, the Government of B.C. recognized its responsibility to compensate municipalities for local services that benefited provincially owned properties.

* The Province pays municipalities and regional districts the same amount through grants-in-lieu that would be paid through property taxes.

* Each municipality distributes a portion of the funds to its regional district, and those governments use the money to help pay for local services.

* The Province is exempted from paying tax to municipal governments by legislation contained in the Community Charter and the Municipal Aid Act.

* Payments are based on the municipality’s tax rate and the assessed property values from BC Assessment.

Grants-in-lieu of municipal property tax amounts for 2018

South Coast region:

City of Vancouver – $2,207,419

City of Victoria – $3,542,465

City of Nanaimo – $575,805

City of Courtenay – $37,779

City of New Westminster – $192,742

City of North Vancouver – $79,687

City of Port Alberni – $49,111

City of Port Coquitlam – $817,613

City of Burnaby – $486,138

City of Chilliwack – $33,878

City of Coquitlam – $447,159

Corporation of Delta – $39,250

District of Saanich – $386,107

City of Maple Ridge – $1,121,782

City of Abbotsford – $162,210

City of Richmond – $5,861

City of Surrey – $763,579

City of Powell River – $46,299

City of Campbell River – $107,742

District of Hope – $16,981

Village of Zeballos – $4,951

Southern Interior region:

City of Kelowna – $358,509

City of Castlegar – $24,593

City of Cranbrook – $27,995

City of Kamloops – $1,285,268

City of Nelson – $180,661

City of Penticton – $94,100

City of Revelstoke – $21,659

City of Rossland – $22,211

City of Vernon – $111,216

City of Salmon Arm – $16,869

District Of Wells – $884

City of Merritt – $31,842

City of Quesnel – $64,060

City of Williams Lake – $74,603

Town of Oliver – $6,624

District of 100 Mile House – $23,268

Village of Lumby – $3,905

Village of Nakusp – $6,505

Northern region:

City of Prince George – $1,836,673

City of Prince Rupert – $49,964

City of Dawson Creek – $115,723

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality – $17,873

City of Terrace – $135,262

District of Stewart – $2,210

District of Houston – $330

City of Fort St. John – $143,106

Town of Smithers – $129,789

Village of Burns Lake – $8,795

District of Fort St. James – $36,504

Village of Hazelton – $24,376

Village of Queen Charlotte – $3,012

Village of Masset – $12,535

– Submitted by Ministry of Citizens’ Services