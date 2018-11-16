Cranbrook’s Age Friendly Advisory Committee seeking feedback for action plan

Cranbrook’s Age-Friendly Advisory Committee is reaching out to the community for feedback.

Over 700 residents gave their input on how to make the city more age friendly through a Community Assessment survey that wrapped up this summer.

The Committee has been reviewing responses since then and now turns to the public for more input.

A meeting is being hosted by the Advisory Committee Friday morning to start developing an action plan.

That’s happening at Cranbrook’s Senior’s Hall on 17th Street South from 9 AM – 12 PM.

– From the Age Friendly Advisory Committee