Hitmen blast ICE 5-0

The Kootenay ICE were outplayed in most aspects of Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Calgary Hitmen.

The team failed to build of many of the positives which were established in Tuesday’s 5-2 win versus the Regina Pats.

The ICE, who were sporting Cranbrook Colts jerseys for the game, couldn’t find their footing to keep pace with the Hitmen who last played Sunday in a 7-3 win versus Kootenay.

The Hitmen got on the scoreboard just over the six-minute mark of the first period when Ryder Korczak found a puck that had rebounded off the boards and put it in an open net after ICE goalie Duncan McGovern had committed to the prior shot.

That would be followed by a power play goal from Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic who took a nice cross-ice pass from linemate Jake Kryski to make the score 2-0.

The ICE did get a spark towards the end of the period after a scrap between Cam Hausinger and Calgary’s Kaden Elder.

That led to a late period push which produced a good chance for Peyton Krebs but the score remained 2-0 after the first 20 minutes.

The second period failed to produce any scoring on either side, though the ICE were outshot 12-8.

Calgary picked up the attack in the third period when Jake Kryski scored on a solo effort just 16 seconds in.

The third period got chippy as both teams picked up a plethora of penalties.

Calgary defender Dakota Krebs, older brother of Kootenay’s Peyton Krebs, made the score 4-0 on a point blast on the power play.

The Hitmen added one more in the final minute when Korczak picked up his second goal of the game to seal the 5-0 victory.

Kootenay coach James Patrick says the game was within reach until Calgary’s early goal in the third period.

“It was a tough one, it’s a killer goal,” said Patrick. “That one changes the game.”

ICE defender Brett Davis says there were areas of the game where they could have been better.

“We need to have a better forecheck, things like that,” said Davis. ” We need to get more pucks on net.”

The ICE were outshot 42-19 in the game.

Kootenay forward Brad Ginnell adds puck-luck was not on the ICE’s side.

“It seemed like we got no bounces, things were flying off our sicks left, right and center.”

The ICE were 0/4 on the power play while Calgary was 2/4.

Kootenay is on the road Saturday to face the Red Deer Rebels and back home Sunday to face the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Calgary’s win pulls them to within one point of the ICE for fifth place in the Central Division standings.

– James Patrick – Head Coach, Kootenay ICE

– Brett Davis, Defenceman, Kootenay ICE

– Brad Ginnell – Forward, Kootenay ICE