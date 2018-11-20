USW taking donations to support family affected by fatality at Elkview Mine

Elk Valley residents can give their support to the family affected by the recent fatality at the Elkview Mine near Sparwood.

The United Steel Workers Local 9346 have set up two donation sites in the region after a mine worker was killed on the job Sunday in a fatal vehicle collision.

Donations in Sparwood can be made at the United Steel Workers Hall at Centennial Square.

Fernie residents can donate at the Scotiabank on 3rd Avenue to the USW Community Assistance Fund 30890 02750 26.

If you any questions, you can contact Troy Cook with USW at (250) 423-8742.

Anyone in need of crisis management following the fatality can visit the USW hall in Sparwood. For more information, call (250) 425-0131.

– From the United Steel Workers Union Local 9346