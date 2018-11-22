 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 AM - 10:00 AMMatt and Nadine in the Morning
listen live
Home

Two people fined over $14k after bighorn sheep killed at EK mining site

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
November 22, 2018 06:00 am
Two people fined over $14k after bighorn sheep killed at EK mining site

An investigation into the illegal killing of two bighorn sheep at an East Kootenay mining site has led to over $14 thousand in fines.

A man and a woman were convicted of Wildlife Act offences in Fernie Provincial Court on October 23rd.

The incident happened in 2016, leading to the court proceedings.

As a result of the conviction, $14,375 dollars in fines were ordered, two rifles were forfeited and two bighorn sheep were seized.

The pair both received five year hunting prohibitions.

The BC Conservation Officer Service urges residents to report all incidents of poaching 24/7 to the COS hotline – 1-877-952-7277.

(Photo from the BC Conservation Officer Service / Facebook)

Comments are closed.