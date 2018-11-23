KIJHL: Fernie Ghostriders on the road while Kimberley welcomes Beaver Valley

Two games away from home for the Fernie Ghostriders in the KIJHL this weekend.

The Ghostriders are in Invermere Friday night to take on the Columbia Valley Rockies.

They then head to their home away from home Saturday in Sparwood to host the Golden Rockets.

The Columbia Valley Rockies wrap up a home weekend playing host to Spokane Saturday.

The Kimberley Dynamiters have only one game Friday night. They’re home to Beaver Valley. The Nitros will also wrap up their ongoing game worn jersey auction Friday night, supporting Kidney Cancer Canada.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats welcomes Grand Forks Friday before travelling to Castlegar Saturday.