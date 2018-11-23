Peyton Krebs out as ICE prepare for home weekend

The Kootenay ICE will try to shake their three game losing streak tonight when they host the Central Division-leading Red Deer Rebels.

ICE head coach James Patrick says they need to work on their defense, especially in front of their net.

“We got to clean up the area right around our net,” Patrick says. “We didn’t do a good enough job collapsing by our forwards to help out our D. Didn’t do a good enough job stick-on-stick.”

Patrick says injured forward Peyton Krebs is recovering, but likely won’t factor in to either of their games this weekend.

He says Krebs is working on getting back into the lineup.

“He’s coming, his legs are good, he’s able to skate,” Patrick says. “He’s working on every area he can and hopefully the injury is going to heal.”

The ICE also host the league-leading Prince Albert Raiders Saturday.

