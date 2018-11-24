Winless weekend for ICE after 5-1 loss to Prince Albert

The league leading Prince Albert Raiders came to town, beating the Kootenay ICE 5-1 at Western Financial Place Saturday.

Brett Leason got Prince Albert on the board with about six minutes left to go in the first period.

Raiders would get their second goal of the night from Ozzy Wiesblatt about halfway through the second period, then their third goal from Parker Kelly with about four minutes to go, making it 3-nothing for Prince Albert after two periods.

A fourth goal for the Raiders would come from Noah Gregor on the powerplay with 14:41 left in the third period.

Michael Milne would get the ICE on the scoreboard with nine minutes left to go, scoring his first-ever WHL goal.

The Raiders would widen the gap once again with 2:21 to go, with Brayden Pachal scoring Prince Albert’s fifth and final goal of the night.

Kootenay ICE head coach James Patrick feels the ICE played really hard, despite the loss.

“We were shorthanded to start with and we lost two guys to injury early. I thought if we could have got out of the first period 0-0 against the best team in the whole league, a team that’s a lot better than us right now,” Patrick says. “So I thought obviously it was a good measuring stick to see how far we need to go to improve.”

Connor McClennon was injured with about three minutes left in the second period. Cam Hausinger also left the game in the first period after a rough collision with the boards.

“They are both lower body injuries and both real important guys on our team,” Patrick says. “A big loss, both play powerplay. Cam is on our top penalty killing unit.”

ICE also lost 3-2 in regulation against the Red Deer Rebels Friday.

The ICE welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors to Western Financial Place Wednesday before a three game United States road trip starting Friday to play Seattle, Everett and Portland.

