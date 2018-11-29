Columbia Valley RCMP say driver in collision smoked cannabis before driving.

Columbia Valley RCMP issued a ticket to a driver who had admitted to smoking cannabis prior to entering his vehicle.

This after a crash took place at Highway 93/95 and Swansea Road in Invermere November 20th.

A southbound Subaru Crosstrek was attempting to make a left hand turn when it was rear ended by a Hyundai Accent.

Columbia Valley RCMP investigated and say the Accent’s driver had smoked cannabis within an hour of driving.

The driver received a violation ticket and a 24 hour driving prohibition.

Neither drivers or passengers of both cars received any major injuries.

– From the Columbia Valley RCMP