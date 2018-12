Fernie residents can gain some insight into the city’s Fuel Management Prescription program.

The city is hosting a public open house Wednesday as part of their ongoing work for their Wildfire Protection Program.

BA Blackwell and Associates recently assessed areas within the municipal boundaries for treatment.

Their goal is to enhance wildfire protection and reduce the risk of fires within the community.

The open house is happening 7 pm Wednesday at the College of the Rockies Fernie campus.