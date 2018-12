The Kimberley Dynamiters picked up their 12th straight win Friday when they beat Creston 8-3.

Their winning streak was broken when they faced the Fernie Ghostriders Saturday.

The Ghostriders beat the Nitros 2-1 at the Fernie Memorial Arena in their only game of the weekend.

Elsewhere in the KIJHL, the Columbia Valley Rockies edged past Grand Forks 5-4 Friday before another close 5-4 victory over Spokane Saturday.