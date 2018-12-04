Food recovery program in Kimberley receiving more support than expected

Kimberley’s new Food Recovery program is seeing more success than they initially expected.

This from coordinator Kandice Mueller, as Healthy Kimberley is looking for more refrigerators to help them preserve perishables being put to use by local programs.

She says they received 400 pounds of food Monday, their biggest day yet.

“We’ve had tons of food coming in. Its really exciting that its actually greater than we expected,” Mueller says. “So we are looking for any donations of refrigerators that people might have around.”

Mueller says they are planning to expand even further, but not until 2019.

“We’re definitely looking to start having those conversations, we just have to build up our capacity before we are able to begin accepting more food,” Mueller says. “We’re hoping not long into the new year, we’ll be able to reach out to other businesses.”

The program needs at least two to four more fridges to cover their storage needs.

The Food Recovery Depot’s goal is to collect perishables that would otherwise become food waste and put it to use at local schools and the Food Bank.

If you would like more information about the program or to find out about volunteering, you can contact Kandice Mueller at (250) 255-6494 or email healthykimberleyfrd@gmail.com.

– Kandice Mueller, Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery program coordinator

(Picture from the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program.)