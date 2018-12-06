Turkey Drive supporting Salvation Army and Cranbrook Food Bank happening today

Cranbrook’s Turkey Drive is back for another year.

Residents are invited to phone the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Thursday and donate to support those in need.

One donation of $20 equals one turkey.

The chamber’s chief turkey chair Jason Wheeldon says he’s feeling optimistic about the drive.

“We’ve got a great team of our celebrity pledgers, we put groups of 12 together to go out and get some pre-pledges in advance,” Wheeldon says. “And of course, the one day drive is going to be blasted through the media.”

Wheeldon says their goal is to raise 53 thousand dollars this year.

“One of the larger fundraisers isn’t taking place anymore, this is the second year that they are missing out on a large fundraiser,” Wheeldon says. “So we want to fill that gap and that need so these two organizations can use their resources to do what they do best and deliver to those in our community.”

This is the ninth year the drive has run, supporting the Salvation Army and the Cranbrook Food Bank.

– Jason Wheeldon, Chief Turkey Chair