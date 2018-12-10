ICE suffer close 4-3 overtime loss to Spokane

The Kootenay ICE losing skid is now at 11 games following a close 4-3 overtime loss to Spokane.

Peyton Krebs, Jaeger White and Brad Ginnell all scored in regulation, with Ginnell picking up the ICE’s third goal with only eight seconds left in the third period to force overtime.

Eli Zummack with the Chiefs would pick up the winning goal for Spokane though, giving the ICE a 4-3 OT loss.

Kootenay is back in action Tuesday night, when they play host to the Kelowna Rockets.

Game time at Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place is 7 pm.