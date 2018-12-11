Fernie outdoor ice rink almost ready to open

Get ready to hit the ice.

The outdoor ice rink in Fernie is almost finished.

Soon, skating enthusiasts will be able to hone their craft outside for free.

Fernie’s communication coordinator Alycia McLeod says the city is hoping for a successful winter season and a large attendance.

“We will be posting an official opening date on our Facebook page and website,” McLeod says. “Schedule and information is available at www.fernie.ca/outdoorrink .”

McLeod says the rink is expected to open by the week of December 17th.

– Alycia McLeod, Fernie Communication Coordinator