Kimberley council approves salary increase to offset tax-free stipend loss

Kimberley’s Mayor is calling out the Federal Government on its decision to remove tax free status from one third of municipal official’s annual stipend.

Don McCormick calls the move “disgusting,” as the changes by Ottawa will lead to 12 per cent of the money City Council receives for doing their job being lost to taxation.

“This whole move on the part of the feds has completely upset the apple cart, quite frankly downloading expenses onto local taxpayers as opposed to them anteing up and getting their spending in line,” McCormick says. “They’ve got ridiculous amounts of big spending, these guys have to remember that there’s only one taxpayer.”

McCormick says council’s vote to adjust their salary was only done to maintain their way of life.

He says the decision protects councillors and himself from losing 12 per cent of the money they are doing this job for

“This is not an increase in pay, this is an adjustment to our pay to keep us whole in light of the Federal government removing that taxable benefit,” McCormick says. “The amount of that taxable benefit to the federal government is minor in relation to the overall spending that the Federal government is doing and to download that onto our local governments is appalling.”

The change comes into effect in 2019.

Councillors Kyle Dalum and Darryl Oakley voted against the increase for city council.

Oakley felt increasing their wage to deal with the national initiative pushed the expense on taxpayers.

– Kimberley Mayor, Don McCormick