Rockets take 3-1 win over ICE

The Kootenay ICE are without a win in 12 games after Tuesday’s 3-1 setback to the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets took an early lead in the first period with two goals from Leif Mattson and Kyle Topping.

ICE center Cole Muir scored the team’s only goal in the second period but it was soon followed by the Rockets Mattson’s second goal of the game to seal the 3-1 victory.

ICE head coach James Patrick the team needs to focus on , in his words, playing 60 minutes.

“I thought in our first period we were totally out worked,” Patrick says. “They had way better puck possession, they had middle lane drive, and their special teams were way better then ours. They sacrificed and payed the price on penalty killing, and we refused to block shots on ours.”

Kelowna’s power play went 3/4, both teams fired 30 shots.

The ICE’s next game is against Kamloops Friday at Western Financial Place.

