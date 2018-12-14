ICE hope to end 12 game losing streak against Kamloops

The Kootenay ICE are on a mission Friday night to secure their first win in 13 games in their matchup with the Kamloops Blazers.

ICE head coach James Patrick says the the group is frustrated with recent results.

“I know that the players care a lot and they are extremely frustrated, they want to win badly,” Patrick says. “So we’re trying to teach and trying to be positive at the same time.”

Patrick says he’s happy with the play he’s seen from some newcomers to the roster.

“Mike Milne has come in here and looks good. Schellenberg has played really well since he’s been here,” Patrick says. “River Fahey’s is just getting his feet wet, kind of trying to figure out what he really is.”

The ICE’s last game was Tuesday, a 3-1 loss to the Kelowna Rockets.

Kamloops comes into tonight’s contest winless in four and sits second to last in the BC Division.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is also Friday night and admission is free for children under the age of 12.

