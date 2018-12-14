Cranbrook Winter Festival planned for February

Cranbrook wants to put the cool back into winter.

This February you can check out the Cranbrook Winter Festival.

Events and marketing manager Paul Heywood says the event will feature live concerts, an outdoor bar, a snowboard rail show, and snowmobile stunt show.

All culminating in a massive fireworks display.

“We were asked by Council to find another date, find a safer way to launch these fireworks and there’s really no better date than the middle of February,” Heywood says. “Fireworks are just as bright in the depths of winter as they are in the heights of summer. This is a good solution.”

Heywood says he’s most excited to see Turcotte jump ramps with timed pyrotechnics.

“Brett Turcotte, best in the world, double gold medallist from the X Games is coming to Cranbrook for BC Family Day and Alberta Family Day February 16th,” Heywood says. “We’re going to set up ramps and we’re going to attach fireworks from the ramps and we’re going to set them off downtown Baker Street.”

The snowmobile show will feature X Games bronze medalists Daniel Shaffer and Cody Borchers, and double gold medalist Brett Turcotte.

– Paul Heywood, Cranbrook’s events and marketing manager