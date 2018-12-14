ICE thrill fans on Teddy Bear Toss night with 5-3 win versus Kamloops

The Kootenay ICE ended their twelve-game losing streak with a bang Friday night in Cranbrook.

The thrilling 5-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers coincided with the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game, which garnered a crowd of nearly 2,400.

The game didn’t start the way the ICE would have liked.

At 0:43 of the first period Kamloops caught a break off a turnover in the neutral zone which turned into a 2 on 1 rush, Blazers forward Conor Zary fired a wrist shot from the left circle to beat ICE keeper Jesse Makaj to make the score 1-0.

The ICE responded quickly to trigger a plethora of plush to pepper the playing surface.

At 2:23 Kootenay forward Davis Murray tallied after a scrum behind the net moved the puck to the front where he was waiting.

His goal tied the game 1-1 which gave way for fans to toss teddy bears, toques and mittens onto the rink with proceeds supporting the Salvation Army.

After the crews cleaned the rink the ICE went back to work.

Captain Peyton Krebs made the score 2-1 at 4:43 on a point blast that appeared at first glance to be tipped, but the goal was awarded to Krebs to make it 2-1 heading into the second frame.

Goals from Jaiken Smallwood and Jaeger White early in the second put the ICE up 4-1.

Kamloops got one back midway through the middle stanza courtesy of Quin Shcmeimann on his first of two to make it 4-2 going into the third.

Schmeimann’s second goal came on a one-timer blast early in third period on the power play to pull his team within one, but a late goal from River Fahey – his first with the ICE – sealed the 5-3 win.

Davis Murray says it was a thrill to score the Teddy Bear Toss goal and credited the fans for their great showing.

“It was a really cool experience, the fans are awesome,” Murray said. “They put a lot of bears on the ice which is good, so props to them for coming out tonight and doing their thing.”

Team captain Peyton Krebs says the win was huge for the group’s morale.

“It’s a big relief for sure,” Krebs said. “I think anytime you can get a win after that losing streak it feels good. It was a good team effort tonight.”

ICE head coach James Patrick says Friday’s win was a long time coming.

“Obviously we haven’t won in a long time,” Patrick said. “You feel the pressure, you feel the guys tightening up, you can see some uncharacteristic things happening, maybe the nerves or bobbled pucks or some of the turnovers. I thought our backcheck and our blocked-shots were a lot better, I think it was one of the best nights we’ve had for that.”

With their 12 game losing streak now a thing of the past, the ICE will try begin a winning streak Sunday when the face the Oil Kings in Edmonton in their final game before the holiday break while the Blazers are now on a five game losing streak.

The ICE were outshot 40-30.

In special teams Kootenay was 2/4 on the power play while the killed 4 of 5 Kamloops man-advantages.

– Davis Murray – Forward, Kootenay ICE

– Peyton Krebs – Captain, Kootenay ICE

– James Patrick – Head Coach, Kootenay ICE