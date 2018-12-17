Police release more details about theft from construction trailer in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP has released more details following a theft from a construction trailer in the city.

On December 8th, Cranbrook RCMP received a call from a man advising that his trailer full of construction tools was broken into overnight.

The vehicle was parked in the 700 block of 8th St S. Multiple power tools were stolen. Each tool was identifiable with the letters “DBL” painted on them. It is estimated the value of the tools is between $5000-8000.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

– From the Cranbrook RCMP