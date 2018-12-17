Police searching for $1000 worth of stolen meat in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating after a substantial amount of meat was stolen from a freezer.

Police were called Sunday by a woman living in the 600 block of 17th Avenue North.

The caller told police that sometime overnight, two men had entered her carport and taken approximately $1000 worth of meat from her freezer.

Surveillance videos indicate there were at least two suspects involved in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471

– From the Cranbrook RCMP